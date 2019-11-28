|
|
|
AINSLIE Gillian
(nee Baxendale) Beloved wife of Ian and mother of David, Stephen and Andrew, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
23 November 2019, following a
long illness.
Her family would like to express
their appreciation to the medical staff who provided the highest standards of care, and to the many friends who volunteered their generous help
and support.
Following a private funeral,
friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 1600 - 1830 in Cornhill Village Hall on
Tuesday 03 December.
Prayers and a tribute to Gillian
will be at 1700.
Donations, if desired, to the
Border Cancer Services Fund (Macmillan Centre) of
Borders General Hospital via www.thedifference.org.uk/donate (Fund 30). A donation box will also be available at Cornhill Village Hall.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 28, 2019