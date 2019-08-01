|
|
|
CALDER George Isabel, Alastair, Elaine and families would like to thank everyone for their cards, letters and flowers and attendance at Ayton Church, donations to Prostate Cancer amounted to £590. Thanks to the Rev Mike Taylor for his comforting service, to James Inglis, Ayton, the Golf Club, Eyemouth and Scentiments, Duns. A special thanks to the Merse Practice, Dr Auld and all the staff at the Knoll Hospital for their
unfailing attention and care and finally to his faithful visitors.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 1, 2019