Calder George Duns/Ayton.
Peacefully, at
The Knoll Hospital, Duns, on Sunday 14th July, George dearly loved husband of Isabel, loving father of Alistair and Elaine, father in law of Louise and Walter, adored grumpa
of his six grandchildren and
two great granddaughters.
Funeral service in Ayton Church on Monday 22nd July at 11am followed by interment in Ayton Churchyard to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, retiring donation
if desired to prostate cancer.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 18, 2019