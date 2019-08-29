|
|
|
Aitchison (Gavinton) Passed away peacefully at the Knoll, Duns, on Sunday
25th August 2019,
George (Ian), much loved father of Irene, Jean, Sheila and Alan, papa to Kelly Anne, Emma, Amy, Sarah, Kieran, Sarah and Sophie.
Following a private interment,
a memorial service will take place at Gavinton Kirk on Thursday
5th September at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please, donations if desired to St Abbs Lifeboat and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 29, 2019