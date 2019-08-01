|
|
|
MEW (Lowick/Berwick Upon Tweed)
Gail Passed away peacefully at Cramlington Hospital
on 28th July aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of Gordon,
adored mum of Cameron & Heather,
and best sister of Sandi and the late Gavin and also a proud Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family & friends. Service to be held at Conundrum Farm on
Monday 5th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to The Berwick & District Cancer Support Group.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 1, 2019