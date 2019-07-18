|
|
|
Richardson Francis (Frank)
Cockburnspath/
Portobello Peacefully on July 6th, 2019
in Marie Curie Hospice, Frank, beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Clare and Elaine, loving grandad to Jayden, Robbie, Harrison, Brogan, Taylor, Rebecca and Caoimhe, dear brother to Ian and Allan and a
much loved brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service at Portobello & Joppa Parish Church, Brunstane Road North, on Monday July 29th at 10.30am, thereafter to Bankhead Cemetery, Cockburnspath, where interment will take place at 12.15pm, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please. Wear bright colours.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 18, 2019