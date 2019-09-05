|
|
|
ROUGHEAD Ellen
(Berwick Upon Tweed) Aged 79 peacefully in Tweedmouth House on
the 30th August.
Much loved wife to the late David and mother to Stephen, David & Graeme. Granny to Lisa, Steven, Stuart, Laura & Berwick, great Granny to Kacey, Reece, Stephen, Kaleb, Max, Mackenzie,
Toby & Flori. Loved Sister to
Gordon & the late David.
Service to be held on
Thursday 12th September at Tweedmouth Cemetery Chapel at
10:30am followed by burial in Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 5, 2019