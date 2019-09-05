Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30
Tweedmouth Cemetery Chapel
Ellen Roughead Notice
ROUGHEAD Ellen
(Berwick Upon Tweed) Aged 79 peacefully in Tweedmouth House on
the 30th August.
Much loved wife to the late David and mother to Stephen, David & Graeme. Granny to Lisa, Steven, Stuart, Laura & Berwick, great Granny to Kacey, Reece, Stephen, Kaleb, Max, Mackenzie,
Toby & Flori. Loved Sister to
Gordon & the late David.
Service to be held on
Thursday 12th September at Tweedmouth Cemetery Chapel at
10:30am followed by burial in Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 5, 2019
