The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:30
Tweedmouth Cemetery
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
15:00
Wooler Evangelical Church
Eddie Dixon Notice
DIXON (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Eddie Suddenly at Berwick Care Home, formerly of the
Turret Villa Care Home, on
13th September 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Peggie and father of the late Eileen.
Much loved Grandad & Great Grandad who will be greatly missed.
Interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery on 30th September at 1:30pm,
all welcome. Followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Wooler Evangelical Church at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 19, 2019
