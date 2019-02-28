Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse
TD14 5TP
Davina Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Davina
(nee: Skeldon) (West Barns/ Formerly Priestlaw)
Peacefully at Lammermuir House Care Home, Dunbar on Tuesday 19 th
February 2019, aged 95 years, Davina beloved wife of the late
Andrew, much loved mum and
mother-in-law of Mary, Jean, Alex and
Ian, loving granny and great granny to all her grandchildren.
A funeral service to which all relatives and friends are invited will be
held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse TD14 5TP on
Friday March 1st, at 1.30pm.
No flowers please, donations in aid of
Lammermuir House Residents Fund may be given on retiral if
desired.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 28, 2019
