Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:15
St Columba's URC
North Shields
Colin Bowran Notice
Bowran (Formerly of Berwick) Peacefully at
Newcastle Freeman Hospital on Monday 29th July 2019,
Colin William Eric Bowran aged 84.
Loving husband of Ruth,
dear dad of Phillip and Julian, devoted grandad of Kieran and Connor and much loved brother of Hazel.
Church service at St Columba's URC North Shields on Thursday 8th August at 1:15pm. All friends are respectively invited. Service followed by private family burial. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Renal Unit
at Newcastle Freeman Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 1, 2019
