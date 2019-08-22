|
Dickson (Eyemouth) Peacefully at the Knoll on Monday 19 th August 2019, Billy, aged 77.
Much loved husband ofLiz,
dear dad of Jane and Billy Jnr.
Uncle to Dougal, devoted grandad
to Kieran, Connor, Lewis, Eliza and Evie May," Big Billy" to Joe and Sam.
A service will take place in the
E U Church on Friday 30 th August at 12.30pm followed by interment in Eyemouth Cemetery at 1.15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 22, 2019