|
|
|
Lauder (Eyemouth) The family of the late Baraleen would like to
thank relatives friends and neighbours for their support
following their sad loss.
Special thanks to the medical staff at Eyemouth Medical Practice,
Borders General Hospital, the Knoll
and Tweedview Nursing Home for all their care. Thanks also to Rev Bruce
Neil for his comforting service and
to all those who attended. Finally to Richard at David Martin Funeral Directors for his guidance.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More