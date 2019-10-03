|
|
|
Aitchison (née Nisbet)
(Eyemouth) Audrey passed away peacefully at the Knoll Hospital on Friday 27th September, much loved mum of Carol & Alistair, beloved granny and great granny. Loved by all her extended
family and friends.
Service will take place on
Friday 4th October at Eyemouth
Parish Church at 12.15pm followed by interment in Eyemouth Cemetery at 1pm. No need for black clothes at Audrey's request.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for the Knoll Hospital and St Abbs Independent Lifeboat.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 3, 2019