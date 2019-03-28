Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00
St John's Church
Spittal
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Patterson

Notice Condolences

Annie Patterson Notice
PATTERSON (Tweedmouth) Annie, (Nan) passed away peacefully after a short illness in Berwick Infirmary on
17th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jackie and much loved Mam of John and Jacqueline. Adored Gran and
Great Gran to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at St John's Church, Spittal on Monday 1st April at 11:00am, followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations n lieu, if desired to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.