PATTERSON (Tweedmouth) Annie, (Nan) passed away peacefully after a short illness in Berwick Infirmary on
17th March 2019 aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jackie and much loved Mam of John and Jacqueline. Adored Gran and
Great Gran to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at St John's Church, Spittal on Monday 1st April at 11:00am, followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations n lieu, if desired to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
