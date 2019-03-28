Home

Agnes Paterson

Notice

Agnes Paterson Notice
Paterson (Eyemouth) Bunty, Robert and Carol would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind support, cards and
flowers received following the
recent loss of their dear mum Agnes.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses for their kind care and support, to those who attended the cemetery and for those who donated to the RNLI.
A special thank you to Stewart Allan for his comforting service and to
David Martin for his professional
and compassionate care.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
