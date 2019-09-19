Home

Anderson (Allanton) Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit at BGH
on Monday 16th September 2019, Agnes Nelson,
in her 90th year.
Much loved wife of the late Peter,
a dear mum and granny to
all the family.
A service will take place on
Friday 27th September at
Chirnside Parish Church at 12.30pm followed by interment in
Chirnside Churchyard at 1.15pm,
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Chirnside Parish Church.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 19, 2019
