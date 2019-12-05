Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
CLAYTON Berwick-upon-Tweed William known as
Alan passed away peacefully in Cramlington Hospital on
27th November, aged 87.
Much loved husband to the late Betty. Devoted and loved Dad to
Nigel, Philip, Valerie and Evelyn, and cherished brother to Linda.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Service to be held at Tweedmouth Parish Church on Friday 6th December at 2:45pm followed by private cremation. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019
