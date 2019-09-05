|
|
|
JOHNSTON Susanna Ronnie and the family of the late Susanna Johnston would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards kindness and donations for
Parkinson's disease.
Thank you to the staff of Hillside Lodge for their care over the last 18 months and the doctors and nurses of Ward 1, Berwick Infirmary.
Thank you to Diana Macnaughton for her kind words and to Malcolm Mace and staff for the funeral arrangements and assistance.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019