Johnston Susanna Agnes (Scremerston) Peacefully at Berwick Infirmary on August 6th
aged 79.
Loving wife to Ronnie and a dearly
loved mother, grandmother,
great grandmother and aunt.
Committal service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 16th August at 10:00am will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Peters Church,
Scremerston at 12:00 Noon. Family flowers only please but if desired
Donations for Parkinson's UK c/o Charles Mace & Sons, 92 Castlegate,
Berwick upon Tweed. TD15 1JX.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019