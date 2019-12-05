|
Gordon Stephen (Stevie)
Chirnside Stephen (Stevie) passed away
on Tuesday 26th November 2019.
Stevie will be dearly missed by his wife Hazel, his children Lee and Lesley,
his grandchildren Lachlan,
Cameron, Sheree and Stephen.
Stevie you will be forever loved
and always in our thoughts.
Funeral service in Houndwood Crematorium on Friday 6th December at 1.30pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired gratefully received at service for
Dementia and Parkinson's at
Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019