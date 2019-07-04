|
Thackray (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Shirley Aged 59 peacefully surrounded by family on 26th June
in Wansbeck Hospital.
Much loved wife of Colin beloved Daughter of Mona and the
late Geordie and cherished
Sister to Ann & Karen and
Sister in law to Keith, Aunt &
Great Aunt to Charlene & Georgia.
Shirley will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at West Road Crematorium for Immediate
Family and close friends only on Friday 5th July at 10:30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for all to attend at St Johns Church, Spittal at 2pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 4, 2019