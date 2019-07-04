Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30
West Road Crematorium
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
14:00
St Johns Church
Spittal
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thackray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thackray

Notice Condolences

Shirley Thackray Notice
Thackray (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Shirley Aged 59 peacefully surrounded by family on 26th June
in Wansbeck Hospital.
Much loved wife of Colin beloved Daughter of Mona and the
late Geordie and cherished
Sister to Ann & Karen and
Sister in law to Keith, Aunt &
Great Aunt to Charlene & Georgia.
Shirley will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at West Road Crematorium for Immediate
Family and close friends only on Friday 5th July at 10:30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for all to attend at St Johns Church, Spittal at 2pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.