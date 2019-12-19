Home

ANDERSON Sandra
(née Paton)
(Greenlaw) Suddenly, at home with her family around her on
Tuesday, 3rd December 2019,
aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Edwin, much loved mother to Julie, Susan,
Ian and the late Kevin, adored granny
to Roxi and Cody and mother-in-law
to Raymond and Louise.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on
Thursday, 19th December, at 11.00am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only,
donations, if desired to
St Abbs Independent Lifeboat.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
