Purvis Rosanna Borthwick (Coldstream) Peacefully in Borders General Hospital on Friday 14th June 2019,
aged 88 years, Rose (née Ford).
Devoted wife of the late Les,
loving mother of Keith and Kevin.
Dear grandmother of Ryan, Erin, Daniel, Harry and Jack.
Funeral service at St. Mary and All Souls Church, Coldstream on
Thursday 27th June at 12noon,
followed by interment in
Lennel Cemetery to which all
close friends are warmly invited.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 20, 2019
