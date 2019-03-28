Home

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30
Perth Crematorium
Robert McDowell

Robert McDowell Notice
McDOWELL Robert Wilson (Roy) Formerly of
Stonehill Place, Jedburgh, age 71. Peacefully, after a long illness,
at Perth Royal Infirmary on
Saturday 16th March 2019.
Loved dad of Ross, Murray, Stuart,
Roy and Adam, loving grandad of Stuart, Christopher, Cahal, Cohen, Kiefer, Andrew, Isabelle and Connor. He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral on Friday 5th April service in Perth Crematorium at 12.30pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but if desired there will be a retiring collection taken at the crematorium for
Parkinson's Research should you
wish to contribute.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
