|
|
|
Flannigan The family of the late Robert would sincerely like to thank all friends and relatives for the overwhelming support and cards received.
Thanks to Rev Dennis Handley for a lovely service, Malcolm Mace for his help and professionalism, Berwick Rugby Club, Sharon from the
Riverside Cafe for all the catering and all who attended the service.
The retiring collection at church and other donations raised £895 for Berwick & District Cancer
Support Group.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019