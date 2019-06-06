|
DENHAM Robert (Rob)
Duns Lynn, Jackie, Louise and family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and kindness shown to them at this sad time, also to every one who attended the church service and cemetery. Special thanks to Rev Donald Gaddes for his comfort and service to Richard Swan for his kind words on Rob's life. Sentiments for their lovely floral tributes, Duns Rugby Club for teas and refreshments. Thanks also to everyone who gave generous donations of £1250 for Friends of The Knoll, Mary & James of John Black and Son Funeral Directors for caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 6, 2019
