BROWN
(DUNS) Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully at home on 20th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Freda and beloved father of Bruce.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family & friends. Funeral service to be held at
Christ Church, Duns at 1pm on Wednesday 6th March followed by interment in Duns Cemetery.
Freda would like to thank Dr McCann, Dr Moralee, Dr Megahy and all the
Nursing staff for all their help & support. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
