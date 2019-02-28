Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Duns
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brown

Notice Condolences

Richard Brown Notice
BROWN
(DUNS) Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully at home on 20th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Freda and beloved father of Bruce.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family & friends. Funeral service to be held at
Christ Church, Duns at 1pm on Wednesday 6th March followed by interment in Duns Cemetery.
Freda would like to thank Dr McCann, Dr Moralee, Dr Megahy and all the
Nursing staff for all their help & support. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.