Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
Melrose Crematorium
TAYLOR Allerdean
(formerly of Spittal and Cullercoats) Norman, passed away
peacefully at home on
Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Olive (nee Tindle), dearly loved dad of Lezley and Lynn, father-in-law and friend to Eddie and Norman, dear grandad to Naomi, Gareth and Faye.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Melrose Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 11:00am.
For those unable to attend the funeral service, you are welcome to join
family and friends for
refreshments afterwards.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare (307438) for details.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice Care at Home.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 18, 2019
