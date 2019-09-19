Home

JEFFREY Norman
(Chirnside) Peacefully in The Knoll Hospital, Duns on Tuesday 17th September 2019, in his 87th year. Norman Jeffrey, beloved husband of the the late Elizabeth Jeffrey, a dear dad to Kim and David, father-in-law to Carole and Michael.
He will be sadly missed by all his family. Funeral service in Houndwood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 11.30am to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired greatly received at the service for The Stroke Unit at Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
