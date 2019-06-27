|
|
|
Barrett Mick
(Ladykirk) Margaret would like to thank everyone who attended the service to celebrate Mick's life and the Rev Linda Chapman for her comforting words.
Special thanks to sons Mike and Paul and daughter in law Marie whose
support helped me through this difficult time, also the many friends who sent cards, Malcolm Mace
for all arrangements,
the Collingwood Arms for catering.
Thanks to all the carers who looked after Mick and I with great compassion and respect.
Donations will be divided between three charities.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More