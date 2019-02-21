|
|
|
Donaldson The family of the late
Michael would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their support. Special thanks to all staff at the Knoll Hospital for all their care and attention. Thanks also to
Rev Gabrielle Ayerst for her comforting service and to all who attended and kindly donated to the Knoll Hospital. Finally to David Martin and staff for the caring, professional arrangements and George and Heather for refreshments.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More