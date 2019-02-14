|
RAPER M.B.E (Spittal)
Mavis Maureen Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Cramlington Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
loving partner of Eddie and much loved Mam of Pamela, Alistair and Karen.
A wonderful grandma and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Blyth Crematorium on Tuesday
19th February at 10:45am,
followed by Memorial Service at
St. John's Church, Spittal at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if
desired to British Red Cross.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
