DIXON formerly Ryan
(née Rootham) Maureen 14th May 1942 -
19th October 2019.
Beloved mother to Kevin & Gavin, passed away peacefully after a long illness. You will never be forgotten, always in our hearts. A loving, caring Nana, Great Nana, Sister and
Friend to so many. RIP with the Angels. Family flowers only please.
Any donations to Berwick Cancer Cars & Help the Heroes.
Funeral service to be held at West Road
Crematorium, Newcastle Upon Tyne on Thursday 31st October at 9:45am followed by a Memorial Service at Tweedmouth Parish Church at
12:00 midday. All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019