HOLBORN Berwick-upon-Tweed
Mary Shiel
(nee Patterson) On Tuesday 5th March at
Cramlington NSCEH, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Matthew.
Loved mother of Russell and the late Trevor. Loved mother-in-law
of Sally and Dorothy.
Loved by all her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Grateful thanks for all the lovely
care Mary received from the
staff in Garden House, Spittal.
Rest in Peace Granny Mary.
Service to be held on Friday 15th March at 10:00am at Our Lady & St Cuthberts RC Church, followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
