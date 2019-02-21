Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Andrew's Wallace Green Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Younger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Younger

Notice Condolences

Margaret Younger Notice
YOUNGER (Berwick-
upon-Tweed)
Margaret
(nee Frizzel) Aged 67 years,
peacefully in Berwick Infirmary
on the 13th February.
Devoted wife to Brian,
much loved mum to
Lorna, Stella and Grant.
Nana to Devon, Elliott,
Logan, Gracie and Reeva.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Service to be held at
St. Andrew's Wallace Green Church
at 11:00am on Friday 22nd February,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired
to Berwick Cancer Cars.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.