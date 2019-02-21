|
|
|
YOUNGER (Berwick-
upon-Tweed)
Margaret
(nee Frizzel) Aged 67 years,
peacefully in Berwick Infirmary
on the 13th February.
Devoted wife to Brian,
much loved mum to
Lorna, Stella and Grant.
Nana to Devon, Elliott,
Logan, Gracie and Reeva.
Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Service to be held at
St. Andrew's Wallace Green Church
at 11:00am on Friday 22nd February,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired
to Berwick Cancer Cars.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More