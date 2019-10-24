Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wilson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Wilson Notice
WILSON (Tweedmouth)
Margaret
known as Maggie Passed away peacefully at
Tweedmouth House on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 aged 98. Beloved mother to David,
Kenneth & Jim and much loved
Gran & Great Gran.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 1:30pm.
No flowers please by family request. Donations in lieu if desired to
Berwick Cancer Cars. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.