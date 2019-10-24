|
|
|
WILSON (Tweedmouth)
Margaret
known as Maggie Passed away peacefully at
Tweedmouth House on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 aged 98. Beloved mother to David,
Kenneth & Jim and much loved
Gran & Great Gran.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 1:30pm.
No flowers please by family request. Donations in lieu if desired to
Berwick Cancer Cars. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019