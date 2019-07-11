Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
14:30
Woller Parish Church
REDPATH Margaret Ann
(Wooler) Peacefully in hospital
on Tuesday 2nd July,
aged 92 years, Margaret.
Devoted wife of the late Douglas,
loving mother of Terry, Douglas and Carol, beloved grandmother and
great grandmother of all the family.
Private cremation followed by a Thanksgiving service at Woller Parish Church on Friday 12th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given to The Wooler Doctors Fund, Padgepool Place, Wooler.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on July 11, 2019
