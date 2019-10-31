|
|
|
McMurray Margaret (Peggy) Mary and Susan would like
to thank everyone for their cards and kind words following the sad loss of their mother. We thank Revd Andy Haddow for his comforting services, David Martin Funeral Directors for their caring guidance and support, Occasions for the beautiful flowers and the Heathers Restaurant for their most welcome refreshments. Special thanks to all the Carers for their friendship, support and loving care for Mum over these last few years. Many thanks for the generous donations to St Abbs Lifeboat and The British Heart Foundation, totalling £450.00
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019