|
|
|
BURN Margaret
(Lowick) Peacefully in Berwick Infirmary on
10th September in her 90th year, Margaret (nee Leybourne).
Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, beloved mother of Sarah, James and Tom and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother Also a dear sister of Douglas,
Christine and the late Alison.
Friends invited to service at the
Church of St John The Baptist,
Lowick, on Monday
23rd September at 11.00am.
Private Cremation to follow.
Flowers may be sent or, if preferred, donations in lieu may be given at the service for Hospice Care North Northumberland and St Johns Church.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019