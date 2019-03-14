Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Kenneth Wood Notice
WOOD (Tweedmouth)
Kenneth
Known as Kenny Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joan Ray by his side. Much loved father of Anthony, Stuart and Joanne, and also fun loving grandad and great granddad to
his many grandchildren and
great grandchildren. He will be
fondly remembered by his brother Billy and all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired
to Tweedmouth House
and SASS Sheffield (sheffieldalcoholsupportservice.
org.uk) All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
