|
|
|
WOOD (Tweedmouth)
Kenneth
Known as Kenny Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joan Ray by his side. Much loved father of Anthony, Stuart and Joanne, and also fun loving grandad and great granddad to
his many grandchildren and
great grandchildren. He will be
fondly remembered by his brother Billy and all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired
to Tweedmouth House
and SASS Sheffield (sheffieldalcoholsupportservice.
org.uk) All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More