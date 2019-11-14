|
|
|
Fairbairn Kenneth Peacefully at
Cramlington Hospital
on November 6th, aged 86.
Beloved husband of the late Margo, loving father to Neil and Kenny,
father in law to Alison and Sandra, devoted grandpa to Alice,
Daniel, Molly and Clarisse.
Committal and cremation at
Borders Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 10:00am,
will be followed by a
Thanksgiving Service at
St Andrews, Wallace Green Church
at 12:00 noon.
Retiring collection for Berwick & District Friends of Dementia or send c/o Charles Mace & Sons,
92 Castlegate, Berwick-upon-Tweed.
TD15 1JX.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019