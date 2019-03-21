|
|
|
ALLAN Berwick-upon-Tweed George and Joyce would like to thank family and friends for the cards, flowers and support received during the loss of their mum (Katy).
Special thanks to the staff on Ward 1 for the fantastic care she received over the last few weeks.
Thanks to Revd. Adam Hood for a lovely service at Houndwood Crematorium and all that attended.
Also Edward, Alastair and all the staff at The Co-op Funeralcare
for their exceptional service,
also The Castle Hotel for lunch and refreshments afterwards.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
