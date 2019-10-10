Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Scott

Notice SCOTT Joyce

(Chirnside) The family of the late Joyce would like to thank everyone for cards, flowers and the kindness shown

to them at this sad time.

Thanks to everyone who attended Houndwood Crematorium.

Special thanks to doctors and nurses who looked after Joyce over the years.

The Revd. Mike Taylor for his comfort and service and everyone who gave donations for The Margaret Kerr Unit at the BGH and to Janet of Sentiments for the lovely flowers and Marie for funeral teas.

