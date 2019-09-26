Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30
Houndwood Crematorium
SCOTT Joyce
(Chirnside) Suddenly, but peacefully in
Borders General Hospital on
Friday 20th September 2019,
aged 80 years, Joyce Scott.
Beloved mum of Trevor, Anita,
Mark and Mandy, devoted nana
and great nana.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family.
Funeral Service in Houndwood Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 11.30am to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, gratefully received at the service for
The Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
