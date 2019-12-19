Home

Josephine Morton

Josephine Morton Notice
Morton Josephine
Duns Peacefully at
Lennel House Care Centre on Monday 9th December 2019, Josephine, beloved wife of the late David, and a dear mum, grandma, and great-granma to all the family.
A service will be held at
Our Lady Immaculate and
St Margaret's Church, Duns on
Monday 23rd December at
12 noon, followed by an interment at Duns Cemetery at 1pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations will be taken for
Dementia Research.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
