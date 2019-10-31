|
|
|
JEFFREY (Cornhill
On Tweed)
Joseph Nelson (Joe) Aged 81, peacefully in
Berwick Infirmary on the 24th October. Much loved brother to Cathie,
John & the late Roy.
Cherished Brother in Law, Uncle,
Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of St Paul's, Branxton,
on Monday 4th November at 2:00pm, followed by refreshments at
The Blue Bell, Crookham.
A special Thank you to all staff at Berwick Infirmary for the care
and kindness given to Joe.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019