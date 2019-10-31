Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:00
Parish Church of St Paul's
Branxton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Jeffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Jeffrey

Notice Condolences

Joseph Jeffrey Notice
JEFFREY (Cornhill
On Tweed)
Joseph Nelson (Joe) Aged 81, peacefully in
Berwick Infirmary on the 24th October. Much loved brother to Cathie,
John & the late Roy.
Cherished Brother in Law, Uncle,
Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of St Paul's, Branxton,
on Monday 4th November at 2:00pm, followed by refreshments at
The Blue Bell, Crookham.
A special Thank you to all staff at Berwick Infirmary for the care
and kindness given to Joe.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -