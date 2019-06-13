|
|
|
Horne (Duns) Sadly passed away,
at Borders General Hospital
on Tuesday 4 June 2019,
Jimmy in his 77th year,
much loved husband of Margaret,
dad to Steve and Mike father in law
to Lesley and Julie and
proud grandpa of Rebecca,
Abigail, Chloe and Liam.
A service will take place in
Duns Parish Church on
Friday 14 June at 12.15
followed by interment in
Duns Cemetery at 1pm,
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired to MND Scotland
and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
