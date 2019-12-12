Home

SCOTT Jim
(Gordon) Peacefully at Kelso Hospital on Wednesday 4th December 2019, Jim, aged 75 years.
Dear dad of Steven and Nicola and
a loving father-in-law, brother
and papa to his family.
Funeral service at St. Michael's Church, Gordon on Tuesday 17th December at 11.00am, followed by interment in Gordon Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for Kelso Hospital.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
