Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Louden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Louden

Notice

Jim Louden Notice
Louden (Duns) Lacey, Anne and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Jim. Thanks to the staff at Cauldshiels and Hillside Lodge for all their care and attention. Thanks also to Rev Bill Paterson for his comforting service and to all who attended and kindly donated to Hillside Lodge and Parkinson's. Finally to David Martin and staff for the funeral arrangements and the Allanton Inn for the refreshments.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.