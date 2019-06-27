|
Louden (Duns) Lacey, Anne and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Jim. Thanks to the staff at Cauldshiels and Hillside Lodge for all their care and attention. Thanks also to Rev Bill Paterson for his comforting service and to all who attended and kindly donated to Hillside Lodge and Parkinson's. Finally to David Martin and staff for the funeral arrangements and the Allanton Inn for the refreshments.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 27, 2019
