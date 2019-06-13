|
Louden (Duns,
formerly Allanton) Peacefully at
Hillside Nursing Home on Tuesday 4th June 2019,
Jim in his 79th year,
much loved husband of Lacey,
dear brother of Anne and a caring uncle and great uncle to all the family.
A service will take place in Edrom Kirk on Tuesday 18th June at 1pm,
followed by interment in Edrom Kirkyard, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers
only please donations if desired to Parkinsons UK Scottish Borders Branch and Hillside Nursing Home.
Published in Berwick Advertiser on June 13, 2019
